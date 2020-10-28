Lara Dutta recalls her homecoming post winning the title of Miss Universe

Lara Dutta is one of the few ladies who brought a lot of pride for Indians when she won the title of Miss Universe back in 2000. The actress cum philanthropist has handled the title with utmost grace all these years and definitely feels a sense of achievement to have won it two decades back. Today, she walked down memory lane as she posted a collage on her Instagram recalling the time she came back home to Bangalore after winning the title and how it felt at that time.

She captioned the post as, ”Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°. @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #iï¸myindia”. It’s always great to remember sweet memories, isn’t it?