Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales Accuses Him of Being Deadbeat Dad

Liza, who is reported to be starring in the new season of ‘Basketball Wives L.A.’, airs out the former NBA star’s alleged dirty laundry on Instagram Stories.

Lamar Odom‘s relationship with his ex and baby mama Liza Morales is currently in a hostile situation. Liza, who was the retired basketball player’s high school girlfriend, has put him on a blast for allegedly not fulfilling his financial responsibility for one of their children.

Liza took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27 to air her ex’s alleged dirty laundry. Accusing him of faking the image he’s shown in public, she wrote, “Having Convos on the Gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that.”

She went on claiming that Lamar didn’t pay their son Lamar Jr.’s college tuition, “Let’s Get to the Real … Where is LJ’s College Money ??!” In another slide, she quoted Lamar as saying, ” ‘Ahhh babydoll I am willing to be best possible man for our family,’ ” before responding, “Hmmmm… Should I say it…. Take The Trash Out” while posting a picture of Rihanna throwing garbage in style.

In other news, Liza is reported to be joining the cast of “Basketball Wives L.A.” for its upcoming season 9. She will be joining the returning stars, including Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams.

Filming of the show was shut down earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the production crew is ready to get the camera rolling again, according to The Blast. Ogom Chijindu a.k.a. OG is said to be returning as well, though she’s still embroiled in a legal battle with Evelyn.

Lamar and Liza began dating after meeting in high school. They welcomed their daughter Destiny in 1998, son Lamar Jr. in 2002 and their third child, also a son, Jayden a few years later. Jayden, sadly, passed away at six months old in June 2006 from sudden infant death syndrome while sleeping in his crib in New York.

Lamar is currently engaged to Sabrina Parr and the pair have set November 11, 2021 as their wedding date. They’ve additionally picked Miami, Florida as the location for their upcoming nuptials.