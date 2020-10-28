Lakers’ Danny Green expects LeBron James to rest if NBA season starts in December

Danny Green expects superstar Lakers teammate LeBron James to rest if the 2020-21 NBA season gets underway on Dec. 22.

The NBA is reportedly planning for a 72-game regular-season schedule, which would begin prior to Christmas Day.

James, 35, helped the Lakers to their first championship in 10 years after topping the Heat in the NBA Finals inside the Orlando bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Lakers guard Green, 33, commented on the league’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

“If we start in December, I think most guys [are like], ‘I’m not going to be there,'” Green told “The Ringer NBA Show” podcast. “If I had to guess, because we have a lot of vets on our team, it’s not like we have a lot of young guys or rookies . . . to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see [LeBron] there.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him probably for the first month of the season. He’ll probably be working out with us . . . but I just don’t expect guys to want to be there, or show up willingly.

“I think at this moment, and it might be different in two weeks when guys are like, ‘All right, I’m gonna get back in the gym, start working out.’

“When we get back in the gym, it’s not right to basketball. It’s, ‘All right, let me start getting into shape’ — lifting a little bit, start running around a little bit. Then I’ll pick up a ball.”

James celebrated a fourth league title after posting his 11th Finals triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Heat at Walt Disney World Resort, where the Lakers sealed a 4-2 series triumph.

It was his first championship with the Lakers, having struggled for form and fitness during his maiden season in Los Angeles in 2018-19.

James set the record for most postseason appearances with 260, while the veteran became the first player in NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL history to win the Finals MVP with three different teams, having also received the honor with the Cavaliers and Heat, per Stats Perform.

In his 17th season, James moved clear of Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan with a fourth Finals MVP. He now only trails Michael Jordan (six).

James is the fourth player all time to score 30,000-plus points and win four or more championships. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points and six titles, ahead of Jordan (32,292 points and six titles) and Kobe Bryant (33,643 points and five titles).