Lady GaGa Drops Off Her Ballot in Fashion

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Lady GaGa has taken her participation in the November 2020 presidential election to another level. Sharing proof that she has exercised her rights to vote, the “Shallow” hitmaker turned her trip to the ballot box into a high-fashion runway walk.

On Monday, October 26, the 34-year-old shared with fans and followers an Instagram video of herself delivering her envelope to the drop-off box herself. Featuring “Babylon” in the background, her short clip captured her hopping off from her car while wearing an oversized gray T-shirt and shiny pink sky-high platform wedges.

The “Bad Romance” songstress, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, completed her look with an “I voted” pin, black face mask and a pair of dark sunglasses. She captioned the post with a simple message that read, “Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness.”

The post made by the “A Star Is Born” actress caught the attention of her famous friends. DJ Samantha Ronson praised her style, “Those boots were made for voting!” Shangela of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” enthused, “Yes Ma’am! Serving y’all fashion. legs. Opulence. And civil duty!” Fashion editor Nicola Formichetti, in the meantime, replied, “Ancient city style merch.”

GaGa, who has been vocal in urging fans to vote, previously let out a picture of her with her ballot on Instagram. “Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election,” she exclaimed. “Check out VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!”

Around two weeks prior, GaGa also encouraged fellow Americans to go to the polls by putting out a clip of her preparing snacks. “Make sure you’re poll ready for a fun time in line to vote,” she hyped up, “because it might be a long one! I’m going to make PB&J sandwiches for my voting snack! Make sure to pack your own snacks, and go to feedthepolls.org or @pizzatothepolls to learn how to donate to help feed people in line!”