Labor MP Chris Hayes collapses in Parliament

Labor MP Chris Hayes was speaking just after midday about child sexual abuse, when he said “I’ve got a problem” and clutched at his chest.

He has been taken to hospital.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese characterised it as a “sudden medical event”, and said Mr Hayes had “recovered quickly”.

He thanked Labor MP Dr Mike Freelander and Nationals MP Dr David Gillespie for rushing to provide Mr Hayes with assistance.

“He is in good spirits, and we all wish him a very speedy recovery and I say to the chief opposition whip, if you want to leave he should just ask for it,” Mr Albanese said.

“There are easier ways to get it then what occurred this morning.”