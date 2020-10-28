Kylie Jenner ‘Scared’ to Show Her ‘True Personality’

Instagram

During her appearance on James Charles’ YouTube video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also shares her Halloween plan as Kim Kardashian is going to host a big event for the kids at her house.

–

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to being under the limelight as she’s been starring on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians since she was 9 years old. Despite that, it appears that what fans see on the screen is not really her true persona.

During her appearance on James Charles‘ YouTube video, where they filmed a Halloween makeup tutorial, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up that there are some sides of her that she’s forced to hide from the cameras.

“I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and Instagram,” the reality TV personality revealed to James. “But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized… when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character.”

Because of that, Kylie decided to just stop herself from showing her true personality. “So I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad,” she admitted.

James then said that Kylie was actually a funny and witty person. To that, the mom of one responded, “You saying that… that’s a bigger compliment to me. But it’s something that is so sacred.” However, Kylie added that she planned “to do more things” on her own YouTube channel show more of her true self.

In the video, Kylie also shared that she wanted to expand her family. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the 23-year-old said. When asked if she has a detailed plan for it, she revealed, “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t not want more almost.”

Kylie previously also talked about giving siblings for her daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (II). “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she told Interview Germany.





As for her Halloween plan, Kylie shared in the new video that Kim Kardashian is planning to host “something really special” at her house. “We’re gonna have all the cousins over and I think we’re gonna do fake little houses in the backyard so they can trick or treat. Stormi loves Halloween, she’s been talking about it for the last two months. She wants to be a Minion,” she said. When asked about her costume for this year’s Halloween, Kylie insisted to keep it a secret for now.