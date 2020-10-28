Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash For 40th Birthday Bash

Bradley Lamb
I’m sure by now you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian invited members of her “closest inner circle” to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

Almost instantly, her tweet became a hilarious meme that made us poors chuckle:

Initially, when I saw this, this moment from KUWTK came to mind:

But it wasn’t just me! The internet is not too pleased with Kim Kardashian — who is no stranger to sharing facets of her life — sharing this particular facet at this point in time:

People are upset about Kim’s blatant display of wealth in the middle of a global pandemic that’s had a negative economic impact on a lot of Americans:

@KimKardashian Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings. I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return. Glad you had fun.

Musician Peter Frampton went as far as to call Kim “insensitive” for sharing her celebration in the wake of the pandemic:

@KimKardashian Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.

Writer Jenna Quigley called Kim “tone deaf,” not because of her island party, but because she felt the need to post pics from the event:

@KimKardashian like, have a birthday trip but to post it all over social media right now is disgustingly tone deaf AT BEST

Other Twitter users raised concerns about the island locals who had to take care of Kim’s “close inner circle” and potentially put their health at risk:

@big_bruiser @KimKardashian I had a feeling they weren't the only ones on that island, making all their own food and everything. Fuck the locals, though, right? They don't count, they're the help. I hope with all of my heart that none of the employees or locals get sick or otherwise negatively effected.

Specifically, this islander who was noticed by many Twitter users in the background of a pic:

thinking about the masked server in the background of this 2nd photo, who is likely among many who risked their lives so that kim kardashian could have a birthday party... https://t.co/d8cHbPuOpl

Fans of Kim K did come to her defense! It wasn’t all criticism:

@ Give her a break! She acknowledged that given that she is privileged to have had those celebrations given what’s going on. Everyone’s entitled to have some fun of their own instead of wallowing in misery when the world is miserable enough around us!

@ComplexPop @Complex She took all precautions she had to money to do it. she not responsible for releasing stimulus or any funds during pandemic. she also is not the cause. They mad at the wrong people

@VanityFair Why can't she post her life? It's literally how she made her $ it's not her fault we're poor. Who wouldn't do the same if they were her? I don't even like her but I'm with her on this one. It's her 40th bday and she posted pics of her party, let her be

But, at the end of the day, screenwriter and columnist Sophia Benoit hit the nail on the head with this succinct sentiment:

Kim Kardashian has yet to respond to this backlash.

