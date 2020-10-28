Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash For 40th Birthday Bash

I’m sure by now you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian invited members of her “closest inner circle” to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday:
Almost instantly, her tweet became a hilarious meme that made us poors chuckle:
Initially, when I saw this, this moment from KUWTK came to mind:
But it wasn’t just me! The internet is not too pleased with Kim Kardashian — who is no stranger to sharing facets of her life — sharing this particular facet at this point in time:
People are upset about Kim’s blatant display of wealth in the middle of a global pandemic that’s had a negative economic impact on a lot of Americans:
Musician Peter Frampton went as far as to call Kim “insensitive” for sharing her celebration in the wake of the pandemic:
Writer Jenna Quigley called Kim “tone deaf,” not because of her island party, but because she felt the need to post pics from the event:
Other Twitter users raised concerns about the island locals who had to take care of Kim’s “close inner circle” and potentially put their health at risk:
Specifically, this islander who was noticed by many Twitter users in the background of a pic:
Fans of Kim K did come to her defense! It wasn’t all criticism:
But, at the end of the day, screenwriter and columnist Sophia Benoit hit the nail on the head with this succinct sentiment:
Kim Kardashian has yet to respond to this backlash.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!