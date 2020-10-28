Kevin Rudd ‘blindsided’ by think tank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Former Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, said he was “blindsided” to learn that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein donated $650,000 to a think tank he chaired for six years.

The revelations came to light after Norwegian journalists exposed financial links between Epstein and President of the International Peace Institute (IPI), Terje Rød-Larsen.

Mr Rudd joined the IPI board in 2014 and has been chairman since 2018.

“Any significant engagement with someone as odious as Epstein must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. I have no recollection whatsoever of ever meeting Epstein,” Mr Rudd said in a statement.

Mr Rudd said he first became aware of Epstein’s donations in 2019.

According to his statement, IPI identified donations totalling $650,000 were received between October 2011 and May 2019. By this , Epstein was already a convicted pedophile and had served in jail for his crimes.

“These revelations were deeply disturbing to me and to other members of the Board,” Mr Rudd said.

This month, Mr Rudd said he learned of a “personal loan agreement” between Epstein and Terje Rod-Larsen from 2013.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Board has had to learn about so much of this through the media,” he said.

Probes into the connection between Epstein and Rød-Larsen revealed Mr Larsen authorised a payment of $140,000 to Epstein for work relating to the Mongolian Advisory Board.

Mr Rudd said the Mongolian President asked him to join the board which was being facilitated by the IPI.

In 2013, while still a member of the Australian Parliament, Mr Rudd attended an event in New York where records indicate Epstein was also present.

A year later in 2014, Mr Rudd participated in a teleconference and provided advice to the Mongolian President on the future of his country’s mining industry.

“IPI staff have advised me subsequently that Epstein was apparently among the 10 participants of the teleconference,” he said.

Mr Rudd denies he or Epstein received any remuneration for their participation in the advisory board.

“I was subsequently advised that the funding source for the advisory board was the government of Mongolia,” Mr Rudd said.

Mr Rudd said he will be recommending the Board of the IPI conduct “an immediate and comprehensive probity review be conducted into the matters raised”.

“I will also recommend an independent accounting review by a Big Four global firm into any financial transactions between Epstein and the IPI.”