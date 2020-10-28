Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell from his Game 6 masterpiece is bad look for baseball

Tuesday night should have been a joyous celebration for baseball.

The improbable 2020 season, one that could have either never happened or been derailed at some point along the way, concluded with an intense game — won by the Dodgers 3-1 — that capped a very entertaining World Series. The long-suffering Dodgers and their fans finally had their first championship since 1988, easing the memory of 13 failed playoff pushes since that title.

Instead, though? The two most lasting national memories from Tuesday night are memories baseball would certainly rather forget.

We will be peeling layers off the Justin Turner debacle for weeks and months; the selfish acts of that one player — and the unwillingness of anyone in charge, be it MLB or the Dodgers, to stop him — put more than 100 people at risk and blatantly defied MLB’s protocols and wishes when he came back onto the field to celebrate the title despite learning just an hour or so earlier that he tested positive for Covid-19. The more one thinks about it, the more one is infuriated.

The other happened in the sixth inning. This one doesn’t have social implications, so it’s on a different, lower level. But this one was a black eye for baseball, too.

Rays starter Blake Snell was pitching the game of his life, and that’s saying something. You’ll recall that Snell won the 2018 AL Cy Young award, posting a 1.89 ERA over 31 starts.

Through five innings, with the Rays leading 1-0, Snell had allowed only one hit, walked zero and struck out of the 16 batters he had faced. After A.J. Pollock popped out on the first pitch of the sixth inning — just Snell’s 70th of the game — No. 9 hitter Austin Barnes pushed a single into center field on a 1-1 count.

And that was it. Manager Kevin Cash came bounding out of the dugout and signaled to the bullpen, summoning Snell’s replacement. The reaction was universal shock.

Snell was pissed, shouting off a couple of words that had to be blurred by the FOX broadcast on replay. Rays players were not happy with the decision, as they made clear after the game.

Giddy, but restrained joy seemed to be the reaction from the Los Angeles dugout.

There were reasons behind Cash’s decision, and we’ll get to that in a moment. Speaking on MLB Network set after the game, ex-big leaguer Harold Reynolds didn’t hold back.

“It’s frustrating to watch the game of baseball and watch the dominance of a performer and see him yanked out of the game,” Reynolds said, brimming with passion. “You don’t see this in any other sport. Tom Brady’s lighting people up, you take him out? LeBron’s hitting 3s, don’t shoot anymore? I mean, c’mon. It’s ridiculous.”

Reynolds is 100 percent right.

Baseball is eternally trying to develop stars, to develop personalities that will attract a larger, younger audience. And the sport has made inroads. MLB does a much better job supplying its players with social media tools than even a few years ago, and the recent addition of the Film Room highlight-producing feature is another big step in the right direction.

And Snell has a large presence in the online gaming community, as an approachable, interactive personality on his Twitch channel (which has 34,200 followers). He’s a baseball player who already has personally made the inroads MLB wants so desperately to make. He’s also one of the best pitchers in the game, and he was right in the middle of authoring the type of performance that makes occasional fans take notice, makes casual fans into diehards and makes diehard fans lose their freaking minds.

And then he was gone, just like that. His big stage, his opportunity for ascendency to national stardom, disappeared.

“Why do we play sports? You want moments like Blake Snell was in,” Reynolds said on the broadcast. “… We’re getting to a point, and I understand that everybody’s got all the metrics and numbers and we’ll hear about it being the third time through the lineup and all that, but nobody was touching him. You can’t do it.”

Here’s a good breakdown of why Cash likely decided to make the move.

In there is mentioned Snell’s issues with batters the third time through the order — based mostly on a six-start sample size during the regular season — but also the fact that the top three batters in the Dodgers order (Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Turner) were a combined 0-for-6 with six strikeouts the first two times through the order.

“They did a couple of things that stood out to me when I was watching the Dodgers hitters,” Reynolds said. “By the fifth inning, they’re faking bunts. They’re swinging at the first pitch, because they know, ‘We can’t go deep in the count. We’re wiped out.’ You’ve got to eventually watch the doggone game.”

And, look: Obviously, the goal for the Rays was to win the game, and then to win the World Series. The goal isn’t to make Blake Snell a superstar for the benefit of MLB, or even for the benefit of Blake Snell (though one would think Snell having the confidence that comes with dominating a World Series must-win game now would be beneficial for the Rays in the future).

But part of the reason for the outrage, part of the reason this reflects so poorly on how MLB games are managed, how front offices are run, is how awful this was as a baseball decision. Analytics alone can’t be the defining factor.

After the game, the Dodgers didn’t even try to hide their joy about when Snell was yanked.

Also worth noting is that the reliever Cash brought in to replace Snell, Nick Anderson, had been pretty awful in the postseason. He already owned the record for most consecutive relief appearances allowing at least one earned run (six) and his playoff ERA was 5.02. In what world he was a better option than a cruising Snell is a question yet to be answered satisfactorily.

Two batters after Snell was pulled, the Dodgers had a 2-1 lead, and that was it. The Rays didn’t score again, and the final wound up 3-1, with a Betts home run in the eighth expanding what felt like a 10-run advantage to two actual runs.

And now, when the topic veers away from Justin Turner, all baseball fans — and potential fans — are talking about is why they were robbed of seeing a performance that could have been truly special, which is all we really want out of the postseason if our favorite team isn’t playing.

“This is not,” Reynolds said, “good for the game.”