Keerthy Suresh to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the remake of Vedalam

In 2015, Tamil film Vedalam created a storm at the box-office. The Ajith-Shruti Haasan starrer was a huge hit and is now all set for a remake in Telugu. While Chiranjeevi is all set to play the lead role, according to an online portal Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh might play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film.

The National Award winning actress has been approached for the role and since it’s a crucial character in the film, the actress might grab the offer. With Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh in this remake, we cannot expect anything less than a blockbuster. A few days back, there were reports that Sai Pallavi might have some crucial role to play in the remake. But nothing is confirmed yet.

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which stars Telugu star Mahesh Babu in a lead role. Keerthy Suresh has been getting some exciting roles. And the remake of Vedalam will be the proverbial cherry on the cake.