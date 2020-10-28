Keanu Reeves Debuts New Buzz Cut for ‘Matrix 4’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The Neo depicter sports a new haircut when he’s dropped off by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at his accommodation in Berlin, where the sci-fi movie has been filmed.

Keanu Reeves has got a new haircut, likely for his role in “The Matrix 4“. The actor ditched his shaggy shoulder-length hairdo for a fresh buzz cut while he continues filming the new installment of the action sci-fi film franchise in Berlin, Germany.

The Neo depicter debuted his new look, which also includes a clean-shaven face, while he was dropped off by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at his accommodation in Berlin on Sunday, October 25. The pair kissed outside his hotel as they bid goodbye after spending the weekend together at her rented home.

Reeves, who dressed in a black jacket on top of a gray T-shirt and washed-out jeans, made his way around to the driver’s window to see her for the last time before she left. She rolled down the window and blew her boyfriend a kiss farewell.

The two looked smitten to each other as they flashed a smile before the 56-year-old actor turned around and walked away from her car. He carried his belongings in a beige holdall and a red tote bag, while holding what looked like a hat in one hand and touching his head with his other hand.

“The Matrix 4” resumed production in the summer after it was temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Back in June, the stars including Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris were spotted arriving at Schonefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany. The Neo depicter was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra at the time and it appears that she has been staying in the country to accompany him since then.

“The Matrix 4” began production in San Francisco in February of this year before filming came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film was initially set for release on May 21, 2021, but was pushed back to April 1, 2022 due to this unfortunate circumstance. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced that the movie release was moved up to December 22, 2021.

Lana Wachowski returns as director, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt reprising their roles as Niobe, The Merovingian and Agent Johnson respectively. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra are among new additions to the cast.