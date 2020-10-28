Katy Perry Voted In Giant I Voted Costume

Now my sticker feels boring.
And now Katy Perry has done the same. Showing how she voted the way only Katy Perry can.
Meaning, with a giant “I voted” sticker head-costume thing.
WHEN DID SHE ORDER THIS???
Did she get it custom fitted???
Did Orlando Bloom film this entire bit?????
So many questions. But the truth is, I’d expect nothing less from a person who once dressed up as a giant Cheeto.
In conclusion: vote big or go home. But seriously, vote.
