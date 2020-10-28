Home Entertainment Katy Perry Voted In Giant I Voted Costume

Katy Perry Voted In Giant I Voted Costume

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Now my sticker feels boring.

And now Katy Perry has done the same. Showing how she voted the way only Katy Perry can.

ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳VOTE NOW!!! 🗳 SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A ❤️LIKE❤️ OR RT! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️)

Meaning, with a giant “I voted” sticker head-costume thing.

WHEN DID SHE ORDER THIS???

Did she get it custom fitted???

Did Orlando Bloom film this entire bit?????

So many questions. But the truth is, I’d expect nothing less from a person who once dressed up as a giant Cheeto.

In conclusion: vote big or go home. But seriously, vote.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©