Kathy Hilton to Appear in Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’ as ‘Friend’

WENN/FayesVision

While sister Kyle Richards refuses to say much about the reports, former ‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville claims on her ‘Unfiltered podcast’ that Kathy ‘is coming on’ the show.

–

A new familiar face is heading to season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“. Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton, is joining her sister Kyle Richards in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series, according to PEOPLE.

TMZ further reported on Tuesday, October 27 that Kathy will appear on the series in the capacity of a “friend of the housewives” instead of a full-time cast member. In addition to her and Kyle, their sister Kim Richards also used to star on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. She appeared in the first five seasons of the show, though she only appears in a limited guest capacity now.

Reports of Kathy joining the show have been circulating around for some time. Earlier this week, Kyle reacted to the rumors in an interview with Us Weekly. Refusing to give away much of the matter, the 51-year-old said, “I don’t know. I cannot… I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville claimed on her “Unfiltered podcast” that Kathy “is coming on” the show. “She’s going to be a ‘friend of,’ I think it’s already out there. So I’m hoping I’m not spilling anything. I think that’ll be interesting because it’s always interesting to have a family dynamic.”

As for Kathy, the 61-year-old was being cryptic when asked if she was joining the reality show back in September. Replying to a fan’s comment on Instagram which read, “@KyleRichards18 drum roll @kathyhilton next season,” the socialite wrote, “Your [sic] very kind. I am thinking?????”

Filming for season 11 of “RHOBH” will start soon with Kyle, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne returning. Crystal Kung Minkoff is also said to be joining the new season, marking the first Asian-American on the series.

Garcelle Beauvais was initially reported to be returning but later allegedly exited the series because she wasn’t satisfied with her current pay. “Garcelle wanted a big raise to be on the show. She didn’t get one, and so she’s walking. It’s not worth it to her,” said an insider earlier this month. Tori Spelling was allegedly said to replace her.