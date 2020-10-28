Kathy Hilton Officially Joins ‘RHOBH’ As ‘Friend Of The Show’

After months of rumors, Kathy Hilton, the sister of Kyle Richards, has officially joined the cast as a friend of the show.

Kathy is the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

She will join the show alongside current members Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Crystal will be the show’s first Asian-American housewife.

“I’ve met her a couple of times now, and I think she’s going to be just great,” Kyle told Jenny McCarthy of Crystal. “She’s very outgoing and confident, and I think she’s very smart and beautiful. I think she’s going to be really good for the show.”

She continued: “It’s really hard coming into this group. I could say I totally get it, but I don’t. When I came into the show, 11 years ago, we were all starting together for the first time. I can’t imagine what it feels like coming into this group and this show that’s been so successful… it must be so strange.”