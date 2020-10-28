Kathy Hilton Officially Joins ‘RHOBH’ As ‘Friend Of The Show’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

After months of rumors, Kathy Hilton, the sister of Kyle Richards, has officially joined the cast as a friend of the show.

Kathy is the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

She will join the show alongside current members Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and new housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff. 

Crystal will be the show’s first Asian-American housewife.

