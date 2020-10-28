Kanye West Responds To Jennifer Aniston Telling People Not To Vote For Him

Kanye West has responded to Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston telling people not to vote for him.

“There’s people who say to me: ‘Well, music is bigger, or more influential, than politics or celebrities are more influential,'” he told Joe Rogan during a recent interview. “I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said: ‘I’m gonna man this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position.'”

Kanye has admitted himself that he knows he cannot win the upcoming election. Many think he’s running to siphon votes from Joe Biden and help Trump get reelected.

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue,” Aniston said earlier this month. “It’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”