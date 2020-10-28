Kandi Burruss Sports Baby Bump in New Selfie

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star cradles her burgeoning belly in the picture which is reposted by her husband Todd Tucker who asks, ‘Another addition to the family babe?’

Is Kandi Burruss having a bun in the oven? The reality TV star recently shared a new picture on social media that has sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans and followers as she sported what looks like a baby bump in the image.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member posted the selfie on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26. In the photo, the mother of two dressed in a form-fitting short black dress that accentuated her curves. Not trying to hide her burgeoning belly, she cradled her stomach with one hand, while taking the picture with his phone camera.

The photo was later reposted by her husband Todd Tucker on his Instagram feed. Asking the same question that perhaps has been posed by her fans, he wrote in the caption, “Another addition to the family babe?”

“Wait Kandi preggers omg,” an excited fan wrote in the comment section. Another speculated, “You should’ve knocked her up the beginning of the pandemic. You know she’s gonna hit the ground running when all this is over.”

Some others thought that the photo is a throwback one. However, upon a close inspection, some people noticed that Kandi took to the picture while she was in what looks like a trailer, so it’s likely that the 44-year-old actress sported a fake baby bump to film something.

Pointing this out, one eagle-eyed user tried to correct all those speculators, “I see yall not really paying attention to the background. She is in a trailer which means she is playing a roll in a movie, show, or a play and her character is pregnant.”

Kandi, who married Todd in April 2014 after dating since 2011, welcomed her first child together with her husband, a son named Ace Wells, on January 6, 2016. Their second child, a daughter named Blaze Tucker, was born via surrogate on November 22, 2019. The winner of “The Masked Singer” season 3 is also a mom to 17-year-old daughter Riley from past relationship.