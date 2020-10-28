Justin Turner removed from Game 6 after positive COVID test

Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after seven innings on Tuesday night, and the world found out the shocking reason why: Turner tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner started and began the game for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the No. 3 hitter and third baseman. But he was pulled before the start of the eighth, with Enrique Hernandez going to second, Chris Taylor moving to left, and Edwin Rios playing third.

There was no explanation for why Turner was removed until after the Dodgers won the World Series 3-1.

During FOX’s postgame show, host Kevin Burkhardt disclosed that Turner was removed from the game due to a positive COVID-19 test.