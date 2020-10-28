JPMorgan says its digital token JPM Coin is now live for commercial use, as the bank launches new business unit Onyx for its blockchain and crypto efforts (Hugh Son/CNBC)

Hugh Son / CNBC:
JPMorgan says its digital token JPM Coin is now live for commercial use, as the bank launches new business unit Onyx for its blockchain and crypto efforts — – JPMorgan Chase said its digital currency, JPM Coin, is being used commercially for the first time this week by a large technology client to send payments around the world.
