Joni Mitchell ‘Showing Slow Improvement’ After Brain Aneurysm in 2015

The eight-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter reveals she has been struggling to get her health back and is still unable to walk after suffering an aneurysm five years ago.

Joni Mitchell is struggling to get her health back on track after suffering from brain aneurysm. The “Big Yellow Taxi” hitmaker, who ended up in a hospital back in 2015 because of the disorder, opened up about her recovery in a new interview, assuring that she is now “showing slow improvement.”

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter offered the health update in an interview with The Guardian. When asked about her condition in the last five years, she told the outlet, “Just inching my way along. I’m showing slow improvement but moving forward.”

Joni, who had polio when she was 8 years old, went on to divulge, “I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again. I couldn’t talk. Polio didn’t grab me like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really. Took away my speech and my ability to walk.” Lamenting over her ability to walk again, she said, “I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with.”

Despite the struggle, the eight-time Grammy winner still managed to keep her attitude on the positive side. “I mean, I’m a fighter,” she proclaimed. “I’ve got Irish blood! [long laugh] So you know, I knew, ‘Here I go again, another battle.’ ”

Nevertheless, Joni’s health condition prompted her to take a step back from songwriting activity. “I haven’t been writing recently. I haven’t been playing my guitar or the piano or anything,” she shared. “I’m just concentrating on getting my health back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Canadian star discussed her new set of early recordings, “The Early Years (1963-1967)”. She shared, “Musically I grow, and I grow as a lyricist, so there’s a lot of growth taking place. The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it. A lot of these songs, I just lost them. They fell away. They only exist in these recordings.”

“For so long I rebelled against the term: ‘I was never a folk singer.’ I would get pissed off if they put that label on me,” she confessed. “I didn’t think it was a good description of what I was. And then I listened, and – it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization.”