Jon Stewart Current Affairs Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has secured a multi-year deal with writer, producer, and former host of “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart, which will see him returning to TV following his 2015 retirement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Stewart will once again host a current affairs show, exploring topics at the center of national conversation. There’s no title yet for the series, which will feature hourlong single-subject episodes. Stewart and former HBO chief Richard Plepler will serve as executive producers.

During his 20 year tenure at Comedy Central, Stewart won more than 20 Emmys and served as a major voice in American political satire. Since he left “The Daily Show,” he has served as an executive producer for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and has appeared on other talk shows.

The series won’t feature daily or weekly episodes, but will have a companion podcast as part of Apple’s efforts to develop original podcast content.