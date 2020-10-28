Jason Moloney to prove he’s Australia’s pound for pound king against Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue

“It’s a bit rough.”

Jason Moloney knows it’s out there but he chooses not to dwell on it.

The gun Australian bantamweight will headline his second MGM Grand bout this year against Japanese star Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue, rated the No.2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by Ring Magazine.

It’s the biggest bout in Australian boxing this year and has even been described by promoter Bob Arum as the fight of the year, full stop.

Moloney has only lost once out of 22 pro fights and officials at Arum’s Top Rank think he’s good enough to step into the ring with Inoue, who is undefeated in 19 fights, winning all but three by way of knockout. He was offered the fight after disposing of American Leonardo Baez at the same venue earlier this year.

Yet when it comes to the pound-for-pound rankings back home, the 29-year-old comes off second best – literally. Aus-Boxing.com lists Moloney as second in the nation behind the rising Tim Tszyu, with twin brother Andrew third.

Jason Moloney after beating Leonardo Baez. (Getty)

Tszyu beat Jeff Horn earlier this year and will fight Browyn Morgan in December in a bid to extend his unbeaten record. The son of legend Kostya Tszyu has had 16 professional fights – all against fighters without international acclaim. He’s been labelled Australia’s top dog without taking his skills to boxing’s mecca, Las Vegas.

Moloney told Wide World of Sports he tries to focus on the positives but admits playing second-fiddle to Tszyu and having footy players take attention away from pro boxers back home is “frustrating”.

“You dedicate your life to the sport and receive very little in return and then someone else can just walk into the sport, collect big pay days and go straight to the top without any of the ground work,” he said.

“We’ve been through the apprenticeship, the hard years of scraping by. But you can’t dwell on it. Winning this fight will change my life for the better.”

Moloney knows just how tough it is to make it in Vegas. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

But that hasn’t been the case for several Australian boxers over the years. Outside of the likes of Jeff Fenech, Vic Darchinyan and Kostya Tszyu, Australian boxers have failed to crack it over in the States in recent years, a trend the Moloneys want to reverse.

“Unfortunately a lot of Aussies have fallen short when they go to America to compete at the top level,” he said.

“Something Andrew and I have been focused on is breaking that curse. We want to show the rest of the Aussies coming through that you can do it.”

Andrew has a huge opportunity in his rematch against Joshua Franco, as a co-headliner on the Terence Crawford v Kell Brook welterweight title fight on November 15 (AEDT). He lost to Franco in June but was given another chance by Arum.

The task ahead for Jason, though, has been described by many pundits as “daunting” considering the Japanese star’s standing within the boxing world. The Aussie goes into the fight as an $8 outsider.

One thing in Moloney’s favour is the long lay-off the Japan fighter has had to endure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inoue hasn’t stepped foot in the ring for around 12 months and was originally slated to face WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero prior to the virus hitting, after a hard-fought decision win over veteran Nonito Donaire last November.

The win over Donaire was the last time he was in the squared circle, with the 36-year-old pushing ‘The Monster’ harder than any other opponent in the past.

Moloney said the Donaire fight provided plenty of answers on how to attack his opponent, although he doesn’t believe the time off will impact the undefeated star.

“Whether I’m catching him at a good time or not, I guess time will tell. I don’t think 12 months out of the ring for someone like him is much of a factor,” Moloney said.

“I think if you’ve had 12 months out of the ring and you’re not training and blowing up in weight then you’re going to be rusty.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a lot like myself. He’s always in the gym and I know he’s been training for this fight for a long time. I’m expecting the best of Inoue.”