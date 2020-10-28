Inflation dips for second consecutive month post lockdown

Ter illustrasie. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images
Annual consumer price inflation dipped slightly for
September and was down to 3% from 3.1% in August, according to Stats SA.
This falls within the target range of between 3% to 6% set
by the Reserve Bank. However, this is the second consecutive decrease since an
up-pick in July.
The main contributors to September’s print were food and
non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 3.9% year-on-year; housing and utilities
which grew by 2.8% year-on-year; and miscellaneous goods and services- a category that includes things like personal
care, financial services and insurance, which increased by 6.5%
On a month-on-month basis the CPI index increased by 0,2% for
September.
Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury
Solutions predicted that “local CPI is expected to remain at the lower end of
the target band.”
