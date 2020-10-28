Iggy Azalea Not Interested In Reconciling w/ Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea recently announced her split from baby daddy Playboi Carti, but she’s not interested in a reconciliation, according to a source.

“Iggy is a very strong woman and being a mother, she’s even more committed to do what is right for her child. And to be a single mom is exactly what Onyx needs in her eyes,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

The source added, “Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be — She isn’t going to stress on the reasons she broke up with Carti. It is sad but it is what it is and she has to move forward because if she doesn’t that will ruin her growth. Simple as that. She needs to step up, she is and is a very happy and proud single mom.”

Days ago, Iggy finally shared a picture of their son, Onyx, on social media.