Iggy Azalea Isn’t Planning to Get Back Together With Playboi Carti Following Split

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker is allegedly currently planning to fully commit herself to her baby son Onyx, whom she shares with the ‘Whole Lotta Red’ rapper, instead of getting back to the dating game.

Iggy Azalea is a strong single mom. According to a new report, the “Fancy” hitmaker is currently planning to fully commit herself to her baby son Onyx, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend rapper Playboi Carti.

“Iggy is a very strong woman and being a mother, she’s even more committed to do what is right for her child,” a source said to HollywoodLife.com of the “Bounce” raptress. “And to be a single mom is exactly what Onyx needs in her eyes.”

The insider also shared that Iggy isn’t planning to get back on the dating game anytime soon. “Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be,” spilled the source. “She isn’t going to stress on the reasons she broke up with Carti.”

“It is sad but it is what it is and she has to move forward because if she doesn’t that will ruin her growth. Simple as that. She needs to step up, she is and is a very happy and proud single mom,” added the informant.

Iggy previously confirmed her and Playboi’s split in a post on Instagram Stories. “You lost a real 1!!!” she wrote cryptic messages on her Stories. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone!!” The Australian star later confirmed the breakup in another note, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

Her post appeared to make fans accuse the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper of being a deadbeat dad to Onyx, prompting Iggy to clarify her statement in a follow-up post. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she said. “Onyx is so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”