I Was Vomiting and Shaking

Khloe opens about her struggles with coronavirus in a new ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ sneak peek, claiming that she was ‘vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold.’

Khloe Kardashian apparently caught coronavirus earlier this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The mother of one opened up about her health issues in a new trailer of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“.

“I can tell that she’s now getting scared and she’s really nervous about it,” sister Kim Kardashian said while momager Kris Jenner claimed, “I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that would help her.”

Meanwhile, Khloe was seen self-isolating in her room. “I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room,” she said while lying on her bed. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for couple days, vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold.”

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,” she continued to describe her symptoms. “The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real.”

She went on, “But we’re all going to get through this. I’m praying if we all follow orders and listen, we’re gonna be OK.”

The trailer came after Kim landed in hot water for bragging about her lavish birthday party. The family including Khloe flew to a private island along with their close friend so that they “could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” the birthday girl wrote a caption that many described as tone-deaf.