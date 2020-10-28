HyperX Releases Pulsefire Haste Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse

Article content continued

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications:

Part Number

HMSH1-A-BK/G

Shape: Symmetrical Sensor: Pixart PAW3335 Resolution: Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450ips Acceleration: 40G Buttons: 6 Left / Right buttons switches: TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left / Right buttons durability: 60 million clicks Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting1 Onboard memory: 1 profile Polling rate: 1000Hz Cable type: Paracord Skate material: Virgin-grade PTFE Weight (without cable): 59g Weight (with cable): 80g Dimensions: Length: 124.2mm

Height: 38.2mm

Width: 66.8mm Cable length: 1.8m 1Weight without cable.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.