HyperX Releases Pulsefire Haste Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications:
Part Number
HMSH1-A-BK/G
Shape:
Symmetrical
Sensor:
Pixart PAW3335
Resolution:
Up to 16000 DPI
DPI Presets:
400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed:
450ips
Acceleration:
40G
Buttons:
6
Left / Right buttons switches:
TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch
Left / Right buttons durability:
60 million clicks
Light effects:
Per-LED RGB lighting1
Onboard memory:
1 profile
Polling rate:
1000Hz
Cable type:
Paracord
Skate material:
Virgin-grade PTFE
Weight (without cable):
59g
Weight (with cable):
80g
Dimensions:
Length: 124.2mm
Cable length: 1.8m
1Weight without cable.
