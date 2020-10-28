Home Business HyperX Releases Pulsefire Haste Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Specifications:

Part Number
HMSH1-A-BK/G

Shape:

Symmetrical

Sensor:

Pixart PAW3335

Resolution:

Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets:

400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed:

450ips

Acceleration:

40G

Buttons:

6

Left / Right buttons switches:

TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

Left / Right buttons durability:

60 million clicks

Light effects:

Per-LED RGB lighting1

Onboard memory:

1 profile

Polling rate:

1000Hz

Cable type:

Paracord

Skate material:

Virgin-grade PTFE

Weight (without cable):

59g

Weight (with cable):

80g

Dimensions:

Length: 124.2mm
Height: 38.2mm
Width: 66.8mm

Cable length: 1.8m

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

