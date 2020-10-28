Whether you’re working from home, part of a major corporation, or organizing a distributed team across the globe, keeping everyone in the loop and aware of the work calendar is crucial. If you’ve ever been ready to start your teleconference, only to realize that you never got around to telling everyone the meeting’s date and time, don’t worry, we’ve all been there. Learning how to share your Google Calendar can be a great way to stop it from happening again.

However, all this can be avoided by knowing how to share a Google Calendar with notes, meeting links, and many other features. Learn more about how to share your Google Calendar with others and help avoid embarrassing miscommunications.

How to share a Google Calendar

Sharing your Google Calender is a great way to keep friends, family, and colleagues up to date on your personal schedule. It also makes it easier to delegate your calendar to a personal assistant or secretary, or create a calendar that you and members of your family or business can all modify. It is important to note that you should always exercise caution when sharing your Google Calendar. Anyone you grant full permission will be able to create and edit events, share your calendar with others, and respond to any invitations received. The calendar organizer’s G Suite edition and videoconferencing settings may impact participants’ ability to use specific Google Meet features, like meeting recordings, too.

Share an existing Google Calendar

Step 1: Log in to your Google account, select the Google apps button that resembles three rows of dots, and click Calendar (you cannot share calendars through the Google Calendar app).

Step 2: Locate the My Calendars section on the left and click the “ ” button next to the calendar you’d like to share, then select Settings and Sharing.

Step 3: Share your calendar with the public, your organization, or a large group of people by locating the Access Permissions section and check the appropriate boxes. If you only want to share a calendar with select individuals, go to the Share with Specific People section and enter their email addresses. Both methods will ask you to determine permission settings for other participants, including the ability to add and edit events, find event details (including private details), and restore or permanently delete events, so exercise caution when granting permission.

Step 4: Click Send to share the calendar with your intended recipients. Note that anyone you share a calendar with will need to open the emailed link to gain access, and if someone doesn’t have Google Calendar themselves, you will have to make the calendar public for them to view it.

