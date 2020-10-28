How to Make Life Insurance Easy

This article was created by Wise Publishing. Wise is devoted to providing information that helps readers navigate the complex landscape of personal finance. Wise only partners with brands it trusts and believes may be helpful to the reader. Both Wise and Postmedia collect a commission on sales through the links on this page.

Life insurance is important no matter how young and healthy you are. But let’s be honest: Shopping for insurance is a nightmare.

The pushy salespeople, the personal questions, the nagging feeling that you’re being taken advantage of — it’s not fun.

Fortunately, there’s a better way. PolicyMe is an online service that will find you the best deal on life insurance in just a few minutes.

Best of all, you won’t need to haggle with an insurance agent or fill out mountains of paperwork. PolicyMe will take care of your application for you, free of hassle and free of charge.

Compare quotes with just a few clicks

crystalmariesing / Twenty20

PolicyMe lets you compare rates on life insurance policies the same way you’d shop around for deals on hotels.

It’s all done from your computer or mobile device, and the process is surprisingly easy.

If you aren’t sure what kind of policy you’re looking for, just answer some quick questions about your background and PolicyMe will find you several plans that fit your needs.

Or, if you already have a plan in mind, PolicyMe can give you instant quotes from Canada’s top insurance agencies.

“I was overwhelmed when I first began my search for a life insurance policy,” says PolicyMe user Kristy Rose. “Luckily I came across an ad for PolicyMe and thought I would give it a try. It was incredibly easy and took away my stress regarding the search process completely.”

Depending on your age and medical history, you may be able to get $1 million in coverage for less than $10 a week.

No pressure, just peace of mind

dashapats / Twenty20

One of the most uncomfortable parts about shopping for insurance is having to deal with pushy salespeople.

Just ask Brad Darwin, who tried shopping around for insurance on his own before he found PolicyMe.

“Most providers or brokers weren’t any help,” he says. “They all seemed more interested in making the sale than actually helping me understand the process and working with me to determine what I really needed.”

With PolicyMe, you won’t have to worry about feeling pressured into anything you’re not comfortable with.

“PolicyMe explained every step of the way, had an excellent quiz to help me determine how much coverage I needed, and wasn’t afraid to make recommendations about what I didn’t need and why.”

Get personalized rates in just minutes

titovailona / Twenty20

If you’re concerned that applying for a life insurance policy will take a lot of time and effort, don’t be — a lot of first-time PolicyMe users are shocked by how fast and simple the process is.

For example, Lauren Hopkins always felt like she was too busy to sit down and apply for a policy.

“Life insurance has been on my to-do list for years but I could never get around to meeting with an agent,” she says. “I just never seemed to have the time with three small kids and a full-time job.”

But then her husband heard about PolicyMe and they decided to bite the bullet and give it a shot.

“I couldn’t believe how easy it was,” Lauren says. “It truly was effortless! The customer support is excellent and the text updates along the way were so helpful. I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for life insurance.”

A better way to protect your family

PolicyMe takes the stress out of shopping for life insurance. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your family is protected no matter what happens — and that you’re getting the best rate available to you.

Want PolicyMe to show you exactly how little a policy will cost you? Get an instant quote for free right now.

This article was created by Wise Publishing, Inc., which provides clear, trustworthy information people can use to take control of their finances. Millions of readers throughout North America have come to count on the Toronto-based company to help them save money, find the best bank accounts, get the best mortgage rates and navigate many other financial matters.