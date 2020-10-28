High DeFi yields could threaten ETH 2.0 staking participation: ConsenSys By Cointelegraph

High DeFi yields could threaten ETH 2.0 staking participation: ConsenSys
The rise of DeFi and high yielding liquidity provision opportunities could act as a barrier to participation in staking when ETH 2.0 Phase 0 finally launches according to a new report.
The ConsenSys Q3 DeFi Report has taken a deep dive into emerging trends and warns that staking on Ethereum’s forthcoming Beacon Chain may be limited by better earning opportunities on decentralized finance protocols.
