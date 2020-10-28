Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Thursday starts off cool and gray with wet weather moving in by the afternoon.

Forecasters expect the rain to begin in the morning along the south coast and by mid-afternoon north of the Mass. Pike. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The rainfall will be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning — and that’s when parts of the region could see the first snowflakes of the season.

