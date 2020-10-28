Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

October 28, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Thursday starts off cool and gray with wet weather moving in by the afternoon.
Forecasters expect the rain to begin in the morning along the south coast and by mid-afternoon north of the Mass. Pike. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
The rainfall will be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning — and that’s when parts of the region could see the first snowflakes of the season.
