Here’s what Neha Dhupia enjoyed for her breakfast

We all know how crucial breakfast is to start off your day. Breakfast is the first meal of the day and it kickstarts your body’s metabolism along with giving you the much-needed energy to get through those morning chores.

Earlier today, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of what she’s enjoyed for breakfast. The actress decided to kickstart her day with some dragonfruit and shared a picture of the same along with a caption that read, “Breakfast star… #dragonfruit” Have a look at the post below.

Dragonfruit is an excellent choice for breakfast as it contains high amount of fiber and magnesium, besides being extremely low in calories.