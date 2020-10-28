Here’s what birthday girl Aditi Rao Hydari eats for maintaining her fitness

Aditi Rao Hydari is someone who’s extremely passionate about looking after her body. The actress follows a disciplined lifestyle which includes regular workouts and a healthy diet.

During an interview with a leading daily, the actress revealed that healthy food is an essential part of her fitness regime. The actress starts off her day with fruits like strawberries, cherries, nectarines, avocado, and peaches. A normal breakfast includes something light like eggs, idli, chilla, or poha. Whether she is at home or on set, Aditi’s lunch includes quinoa or rice with dal and fish, chicken or mutton. The actress has an early dinner to help with her digestion process. She also makes sure to avoid consuming any carbohydrates at night and usually eats roasted meat and a lot of sautéed veggies.

The actress also loves to include ghee in her diet whenever possible.