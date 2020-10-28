Here’s how to claim your free taco from Taco Bell, courtesy of World Series hero Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts made history in Game 1 of the World Series. Yes, he accomplished something only Babe Ruth had done before, but this article is about free tacos.

Betts stole second base in the fifth inning Tuesday night, the first steal of the 2020 World Series. As has been the case for a number of years, Taco Bell is running its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion for the World Series. When a player steals a base, everyone in the United States gets to claim one free taco. Betts became the first player to win two free tacos for America, after he’d stolen the first base in the 2018 World Series, too.

The Fox broadcasters got excited earlier in the game about the free tacos when Chris Taylor advanced to second base on a ball in the dirt, but the official scorer eventually changed his ruling to a wild pitch. That set up Betts’ Taco Tuesday heroics in the fifth. With the 6-8 Tyler Glasnow on the mound, Betts had an easy trip to second following his walk.

“I just needed to get to second so everybody could have some tacos,” Betts said on SportsCenter after the game.

Later in the fifth, Betts and Corey Seager executed a double steal, with Betts sliding headfirst into third ahead of the throw. Color commentator John Smoltz briefly brought tacos up again: “Two tacos?” Sadly, that’s not how it works.

After Betts’ heroics for the country in the fifth, he put a dagger in the Rays in the sixth when he led off the inning with an opposite-field home run to right. It was L.A.’s second home run of the game, after Cody Bellinger had went deep in the fourth. There was also history: Betts became the second player in a World Series to walk and then steal two bases in the same inning, according to the Fox broadcast. The first was Ruth, in 1921.

Betts stands alone if you tighten the statistics further: He’s the first player in Fall Classic history with a home run, two steals and two runs in a game. But most importantly, he’s the first player in baseball history to win everyone free tacos on two separate occasions.

How to claim a free Taco Bell taco

The date you can claim your free Taco Bell taco is Wednesday, Oct. 28. Taco Bell announced the official date soon after Betts stole the bag.

Any time between midnight and 11:59 p.m. local time on Oct. 28, you can head to your local taco bell to claim one free Doritos Locos Taco. It’s one per person, according to the promotional rules, so seemingly everyone in your party could feast on one delicious free taco each. The free taco offer is also “valid for store pickup all redemption day via online or the mobile app, for registered users of tacobell.com or the Taco Bell App.”

If the World Series is still ongoing, Oct. 28 will be Game 7, so the players likely wouldn’t partake in a free taco. But Taco Bell did release an encouraging statistic for Betts and the Dodgers — the team with the free-taco stolen base has won the World Series in six of the eight years of the promotion.