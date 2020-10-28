Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Premiere Spoilers: Richard and Koracick Fight

As November 12’s three-hour Station 19 Season 4/Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 premiere crossover event draws ever nearer, anticipation growing ever higher, new intel is trickling out in the form of the episodes’ official loglines.

In the first of the two Grey’s episodes, “All Tomorrow’s Parties” (9/8c that Thursday), “It’s all hands on deck” as we join the doctors of Grey Sloan one month into the COVID-19 pandemic. As showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine in September, it’s “a whole new world for our hospital and for all of our characters.” Yet in at least one way, it will be business as usual: Patients will be flying through the doors, as Station 19‘s first responders bring in individuals for treatment following an unintentionally started fire. (Oops.)

In the second Grey’s installment, “The Center Won’t Hold” (airing at 10/9c), “Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured” in the aforementioned blaze. And on the personal front, Teddy learns that her colleagues know more about her, um, situation with Owen than she’d like (in other words, more than nothing), her loverboy Koracick goes at it with Richard (clearly back to his feisty old self post-op), Amelia and Link make the most of their new mom-and-pop operation, and Winston surprises Maggie.

Since Anthony Hill, who plays Pierce’s new love interest, was made a series regular along with Richard Flood (Cormac) ahead of Season 17, we’re gonna go out on a limb and guess that Winston’s decided to relocate to Seattle. You got any better guesses? Hit the comments with your hopes/concerns for Season 17.