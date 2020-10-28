Gilead Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3, but Cuts Guidance By .com

© Gilead Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
By Yasin Ebrahim
.com – Gilead (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates, but the company trimmed its guidance on sales.
Gilead rose 2% in after-hours trading.
The company cut its 2020 EPS to $6.25 to $6.60 from prior guidance of $6.25 to $7.65, and sales were expected to be between $23 billion to $23.5 billion, compared with a prior estimate of $23 billion to $25 billion.
The weaker guidance comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact Gilead’s business and broader market dynamics, including hepatitis C virus and pre-exposure prophylaxis market volume.
Gilead announced per share of $2.11 on revenue of $6.58B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $6.34B.
The increase in product sales was partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada-based products and lower sales of hepatitis C virus, or HCV, products, the company said.
Giliead said sales of its Covid-19 treatment remdesivir reached $873 million in the quarter, above estimates of $818.3 million.
