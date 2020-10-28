GGPoker Breaks Online Poker GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

Article content continued

The Main Event lasted 150 hours, 9 minutes and 13 seconds from the start of the first starting flight to the end of the last hand. Surviving players from all Day 1 starting flights combined for Day 2 of the tournament on August 30, during which the field shrunk from 1,171 players to just 38. A week later, the final 38 players battled it out over a long Day 3 until Madanzhiev won the final hand of the tournament and claimed the winner’s share of the record-breaking prize pool.

“Breaking a Guinness World Records title shows what happens when you combine GGPoker’s amazing platform with the World Series of Poker brand,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Director. “This will be a tough record to beat.”

GGPoker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

