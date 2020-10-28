General Electric Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . General Electric Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – General Electric (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

General Electric announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $19.42B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $-0.04 on revenue of $18.68B.

General Electric shares are down 36% from the beginning of the year, still down 46.46% from its 52 week high of $13.26 set on February 12. They are under-performing the which is up 4.95% from the start of the year.

General Electric follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

General Electric’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on October 14, who reported EPS of $2.99 on revenue of $4.65B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $4.36B.

Lockheed Martin had beat expectations on October 20 with third quarter EPS of $6.25 on revenue of $16.5B, compared to forecast for EPS of $6.09 on revenue of $16.11B.

