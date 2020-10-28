‘Game changing’ blockchain program tracks mangoes in Australia By Cointelegraph

‘Game changing’ blockchain program tracks mangoes in Australia
Following a 2.5 year-long pilot program, an Australia mango producer is scaling up its use of blockchain technology for supply chain traceability.
According to the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, or CRCNA, the organization partnered with leading Australian mango producer Manbulloo and traceability software company Trust Provenance to test a supply chain management program across their supply chain and distribution centers in Queensland and the Northern Territory. The project, which kicked off in 2018, employs sensors placed in mango crates to track the movement of the sweet fruit in addition to monitoring its temperature, humidity, and transit time.
