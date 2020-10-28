France’s new coronavirus lockdown in summary: What is allowed and what is banned?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

  • Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close.

  • Work must be carried out remotely wherever possible.

  • University classes will mostly be carried out online.

  • Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.

  • Travel between regions is banned.

  • France’s international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.

  • EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.

  • Visits to care homes will be permitted.

  • Funerals will be allowed to go ahead.

  • Most public services will stay open.

  • The new restrictions will be reassessed every two weeks.

