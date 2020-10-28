France’s new coronavirus lockdown in summary: What is allowed and what is banned?

Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close.

Work must be carried out remotely wherever possible.

University classes will mostly be carried out online.

Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.

Travel between regions is banned.

France’s international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.

EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.

Visits to care homes will be permitted.

Funerals will be allowed to go ahead.

Most public services will stay open.