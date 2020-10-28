Financial crisis fashion: The inexplicable boom in Lehman merch, Enron T-shirts and Bernie Madoff duffel bags

Article content continued

Collapses cause collateral damage — employees, debtors and, occasionally, the global economy. Yet Wall Street has always been pockmarked with spectacular rises and equally spectacular conflagrations.

Joan Gallagher, who founded Warden Brooks in 1978 when she spotted an opportunity to expand the world of corporate branded merchandise beyond the realm of British schoolboy ties (a smart bet, it turns out), says that when she started, “the only question was if we could manufacture fast enough to meet demand.”

She saw so many companies come and go, defaulting on their debts, that she only extended credit for purchases to the most established corporations.

We have woven ribbons that tell the history of Wall Street Joan Gallagher, founder of Warden Brooks

Her team had to work quickly to deliver orders — often the classic canvas tote with the branded “ribbon” handles that define the banker-bag aesthetic — before that company’s combustion. “We have woven ribbons that tell the history of Wall Street,” she says.

One of her biggest clients in the late ’80s was Drexel Burnham Lambert. One day, her sales representatives returned to the office upset after learning how much their peers were earning at Drexel. “I just said, ‘It’s not real.’ And in a few months they were gone.”

“The last thing we did for them were coffee mugs that said ‘No Guts, No Glory’,” she says. “That’s the story of Wall Street.”

