Fetty Wap Says His Heart ‘Stops’ as His Brother Is Laid to Rest

Alongside black-and-white videos of him looking somber, the rapper says on Instagram Stories, ‘looking at the clouds can’t be easy like why the f**k my brother had to leave me.’

Losing someone you love is not easy, and Fetty Wap is experiencing that very thing right now. Days after announcing the passing of his brother, Twyson Depew, the rapper got candid about how hard it was for him to see him being laid to rest through a series of posts shared on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27.

Posting black-and-white clips of him looking somber, Fetty admitted his heart “stopped” the moment he watched his brother’s casket being dropped. “I had yo son in my arms! I couldn’t cry n***a, you his angel, go head let em see you fly n***a… callin for ya brothers when you need em period land and Twy Szn,” he wrote.

“And I know you wish it wasn’t like this but boy yo a** was all over the TV, I be tellin all my n***as please be easy always hit my line if you need me, looking at the clouds can’t be easy like why the f**k my brother had to leave me,” he continued. “Sheddin all these tears don’t make me it better, swear this pain gon last forever, you know you can’t move before you think I’ll put 2 in his head and I won’t blink.”

Twyson was shot and killed in New Jersey earlier this month. The incident took place around 9 P.M. when police responded to Paterson for reports of a shooting. Upon arriving at the location, they found Twyson and immediately rushed him to nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fetty mourned the passing of his brother through an emotional Instagram post. “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P. I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s**t never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf,” he said at the time.