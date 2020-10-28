Fatima Sana Shaikh calls herself a sleazy SRK fan

Did you know Fatima Sana Shaikh is a sleazy Shah Rukh Khan fan? Yeah right, that’s what she calls herself. A sleazy fan.

Today in her interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress spoke about her upcoming films Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Anurag Basu’s Ludo. And while she gets to work with super talented actors like Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh, SRK continues to top her wishlist of actors she wants to work with. The actress is a diehard fan of SRK and calls him, ‘mera pyaar’. Speaking to the daily about the superstar, she said, “Mera pyaar, Shah Rukh Khan. I’m a sleazy SRK fan who stalks him on social media, writes, ‘I love you’ on his posts and expects a reaction, and watches all his interviews, even those from his kids’ school graduation.”

Now that seems to be the story of every Shah Rukh Khan fan. Who doesn’t love hearing him talk on public platforms? But what grabs our attention is her stalking skills. When asked if she’d hire a private detective to know more about her prospective groom, Fatima said, “After going through heartbreak, my stalking skills are unbelievable. I only have to scan social media timelines to learn everything there is to know about a person-whose pics they ‘like’, their location, everything.” We love this girl and her cool attitude.