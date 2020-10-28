Essendon football boss Dan Richardson sacked in first step of brutal internal review

Essendon’s summer of upheaval has taken a stunning move with football boss Dan Richardson sacked after three years in the job.

Richardson joined the Bombers at the end of 2017 after a lengthy stint with the Tigers and had hoped to instill a similar culture at Tullamarine, but will now depart on the eve of what looms as a vital off-season for the club, according to The Age.

The sacking comes as Essendon undertakes an internal review headed by new president Paul Brasher and football director Sean Wellman into its football department after a horror 2020 season.

Richardson is understood to have been central in the decision to recruit senior coach Ben Rutten over from Richmond, and his departure now means Rutten’s biggest supporter within the organisation is gone.

Dan Richardson joined Essendon at the end of the 2017 season, coming across from Richmond (Twitter)

There is no doubt that Richardson will be far from the first casualty at Essendon this summer after Brasher promised members a “brutally honest” review into the club and its culture.

“We had a disappointing season, and a particularly half a dozen last rounds. The coming weeks will be about listening and digging to understand exactly where we are,” Brasher told Essendon’s website earlier in October.

“Yesterday, we had a scheduled end-of-season football review Board meeting where the Board engaged at length with Ben (Rutten), Dan (Richardson), Adrian (Dodoro) and Xavier (Campbell) on a review of the season, and our strategy going forward.

“I have been talking to a lot of people within the club and outside to begin to get a feel for what is happening and where we are. While I don’t necessarily agree with everything I hear, I do listen and I, along with the Board, take it seriously.”

