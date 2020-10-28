Emma Roberts’ Pregnancy Cravings Will Give You a Major Sweet Tooth

“It was a disaster,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

“I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon,” the actress noted. “She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

When Emma told her mom about that she revealed her pregnancy, she didn’t understand the big deal.

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,'” she explained. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”