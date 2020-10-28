Emily in Paris: Lily Collins addresses ‘disheartening’ backlash to Netflix series for first time

Collins stars in the Netflix comedy-drama as Emily, an American expat who travels to Paris for work and becomes an influencer.

In a new interview, Collins admitted that, while it was never nice reading negative reviews or comments about a project, she would be able to learn from the critiques.

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve,” she told Vogue Arabia.

Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’

She also stressed that the show’s creators, including Darren Star, had “championed my opinions and opened me up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering” on set.

“The show is a love letter to Paris through the eyes of this American girl who has never been there,” he said.

“The first thing she is seeing is the clichés because it’s from her point of view. I’m not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens. It’s a beautiful city, and I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris.”