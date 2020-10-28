Ebro Darden: Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Completely Finished!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Ebro Darden believes that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career is completely over.

The radio host asked his followers this question via his Twitter account:

“Name an artist that was ‘poppin’ in the last 3yrs that is completely finished… I’ll start. Tekashi 69,” he wrote.

Tekashi was freed from prison early and quickly fell back into his old bad habits, trolling rappers about their careers and their album sales — only to have his own album flop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR