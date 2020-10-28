Ebro Darden: Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Completely Finished!!

Ebro Darden believes that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s career is completely over.

The radio host asked his followers this question via his Twitter account:

“Name an artist that was ‘poppin’ in the last 3yrs that is completely finished… I’ll start. Tekashi 69,” he wrote.

Tekashi was freed from prison early and quickly fell back into his old bad habits, trolling rappers about their careers and their album sales — only to have his own album flop.

He even threw shade at Nicki Minaj, one of the few artists who had stayed loyal to him after he snitched on his former crew.

” I love that girl to death. When has Nicki ever had a No. 1 ’til this day?” 6ix9ine asked Billboard. The interviewer then told 6ix9ine that Nicki had a number one single, “Say So,” with Doja Cat.

“No, no no… I love Nicki. That’s my sister. I love her to death. Give me a Nicki single that’s been No. 1. Her record,” before reminding the interviewing that “TROLLZ,” a Nicki collab that helped him secure his first no.1, was his song.