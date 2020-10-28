Dwight Howard Denies He’s a Deadbeat Dad After Getting Called Out by Teen Son

Instagram

Speaking to radio host Nina Brown to shut down the allegations, the L.A. Lakers player says, ‘There’s no way I could be a deadbeat dad if I have a son that lives with me.’

–

Dwight Howard has broken his silence amid accusations that he’s a deadbeat dad. Speaking to radio host Nina Brown on Wednesday, October 28, the NBA player denied the allegations as he pointed out that he has been looking after one of his sons whose mother passed away earlier this year.

Dwight began by saying that he was never the type of person who would address rumors surrounding himself, but he made an exception for this one. “There’s no way I could be a deadbeat dad if I have a son that lives with me,” he said. “The situation with my other son, it’s unfortunate that a lot of things have been made public.”

He went on insisting that he has always been a “great father,” before admitting that he still has areas of improvement and let it be known that he has changed after having one of his sons live with him now. “He was one of the biggest reasons why I was able to go out there and help this team win the championship. There’s no way I could be this person that people say I am,” he said, referring to the L.A. Lakers’ win at the NBA championship.

Asked whether he has reached out to Braylon Howard after he called him out on Instagram, Dwight confessed, “Unfortunately, I haven’t. It’s a lot of things that are going on, but it’s personal. I’d rather keep that side out.” However, he made it clear that he still loves the teenager no matter what. “I love him to death, he knows that. He’ll always know that,” he said.

“He is my firstborn son. He has my name and I will always take care of him. But I think it’s going to turn out great for all of us. We just have to be able to change our mindset, how we speak, how we act and how we treat each other,” he added. “So instead of me responding out of hate, I’m going to keep responding out of love. It’s too much hate and negativity.”





Braylon called out Dwight earlier this month, re-posting a message from one of his baby mamas that found her blasting him for not being involved in her son’s life. “My dad ain’t a real dad. He don’t even talk to me and he know I’m sad and need him. I’m almost 13 so I can talk now,” he chimed in.