Dulquer Salmaan’s home is all things lavish and luxurious

Dulquer Salmaan is extremely popular in the Malayalam film industry. He lives in Kadavanthra, Kochi, in a beautiful white mansion with his father Mammootty as well his Amaal Sufiya and daughter Marie. Their bungalow faces a beautiful lake with greenery all around and the luxurious home has several balconies and a well done up terrace.

According to reports, the interiors of the bungalow have been done up by Dulquer Salmaan’s wife, Amaal Sufiya, who is an architect and interior designer by profession. There are several features of the house that are work mentioning, however, a few things that stand out are a pool, a beautiful backyard as well as an indoor gym with several machines to help him keep fit. Keep watching this space for more from the entertainment world.