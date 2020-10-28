Home Business Dodgers’ Turner removed from World Series game after positive COVID-19 test By

Dodgers’ Turner removed from World Series game after positive COVID-19 test By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
4/4

© . MLB: World Series-Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

2/4

() – Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game Six in the eighth inning after news came through that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday.

Turner was unable to celebrate with his team mates but then returned to the field for a team photo, pulling off his mask, after they clinched the championship.

Members of the Dodgers were given masks before celebrating.

The team would receive rapid tests when they return to their hotel rooms, according to ESPN.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said it was a “bittersweet” end to the season.

“We’re glad to done, I do think it is a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed but obviously we are concerned when any of our players tests positive,” he added.

“We learned during the game that Justin tested positive, he was immediately isolated to prevent any spread.”

The World Series was held entirely at Globe Life (NYSE:) Field in Arlington, Texas with a limited number of fans in attendance to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Turner said he felt great and had “no symptoms at all”.

“Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine,” he tweeted. “Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA.”

MLB had gone almost two months without a positive test for the new coronavirus, which had threatened to derail the season amid outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©