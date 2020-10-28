Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought By

© . MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
() – The Los Angeles Dodgers won Major League Baseball’s World Series for the first time since 1988, with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.
The Dodgers’ triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season that saw the final three playoff rounds held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit spread of COVID-19.
